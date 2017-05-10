Protesters storm NASS, want stop on ‘blackmail against Saraki, Dogara

By Ezrel Tabiowo

Abuja

Pro-Saraki and Dogara group, yesterday stormed the National Assembly to protest what they alleged “incessant blackmail’ against the two leaders the National Assembly.

The protesters numbering over 100, carried placards with different inscriptions like: “National Assembly is our last hope, a vote of confidence on Saraki, Dogara”, please pray for Buhari”, among others.

staged a peaceful protest at the main entrance of the National Assembly.

Lamenting the constant blackmail on the duo, the protesters, who spent over three hours at the main entrance of the National Assembly, urged Nigerians to shun those black mailing the National Assembly, especially Senators Andy Uba and Dino Melaye.

Speaking to newsmen, President of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups, Etuk Bassey Williams, said they were out to speak against incessant blackmail and propaganda against people in public places, especially the National Assembly.

“We observed very recently that the image and integrity of National Assembly has been dented by unscrupulous elements, who peddle rumours and propaganda especially blackmail against members of National Assembly.

“First on the line is the Senate President followed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Senator Dino Melaye, when it was rumoured that he never went to school and the latest of it is Senator Andy Uba.

“I want to say this very quickly that we have written to the school concerned abroad, California State University and we can confirm to every Nigeria and International Community that the response we got from the institution was very clear and very straight forward that Senator Andy Uba graduated from that institution.”