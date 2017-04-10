Protests in Niger as pig exhumes, eats boy’s corpse

By Aideloje Ojo Minna

Violent protests broke out at the weekend in Kafi n Koro area of Paikoro local government of Niger state after a pig was said to have exhumed and eaten part of the body of a fi ve-year-boy buried in the community’s Muslim cemetery. Blueprint learnt that this angered Muslim youths in the area who started killing any pig seen in the community in protest.

It was further learnt that over 300 pigs were killed which triggered a counter protest from the owners.

Th e District Head of Kafi n Koro, Alhaji Abubakar Mamman, was said to have been chased away from his palace by the women who also dumped the carcasses of the pigs in the palace, accusing him of approving the killing. Mamman was also said to have run into hiding from until riot policemen restored order.

