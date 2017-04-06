Proudly Nigerian Expo tasks govt on young inventors

By Chizoba Ogbeche Abuja

Organisers of 2016 Proudly Nigerian Expo has called on government at all levels to support young indigenous inventors in the production of children toys. Convener, Proudly Nigerian Expo, Mrs. Jumai Ahmadu, made the call yesterday in Abuja, at the on-going Technology and Innovation 2017 Expo organised by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

Mrs Ahmadu said the move would discourage importation of children’s toys and save Nigeria millions of naira used in the importation of these toys as well as boost indigenous technology at the grassroots level.

She also called for the establishment of inventors’ institute of technology that would groom upcoming inventors, even as she made case for the review of school curriculum at the primary and secondary level to accommodate studies on innovation. According to her, “the organisers of 2016 Proudly Nigerian Expo are passionate about the growth and development of indigenous technology. Since last year, we have followed up progress of some of our exhibitors, especially these young inventors. “And it is our considered view that if these young inventors are encouraged by relevant agencies of government to mass produce some of these toys, it will go a long way to discourage importation of children’s toys and by extension reduce the pressure on the naira.

“Last year, we noticed that some of the toy cars exhibited were not mobile, but today we can see great improvement as the toys are being remote controlled. With further encouragement from both public and private sector, these young inventors will go places”. One of the young inventors, Master Yahaya Hussani, who invented a toy aircraft, told our correspondent that he was inspired by fl ying objects, Hussani, however, lamented lack of support from relevant agencies of government.

Th e SS1 student of Government Secondary School, Karu, maintained that with the right environment, the technology could be improved upon so they could compete favourably with global standard.