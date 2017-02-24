PSC promotes 11 DCPs, 3,201 ASPs

By Chizoba Ogebche

Abuja

Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 11 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the substantive rank of Commissioners of Police (CPs).

The Commission also approved promotion of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to the next rank of DCP, 12 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) to ACPs and 3201 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) to DSP.

PSC Head, Press and Publicity, Ikechukwu Ani, in a press statement, yesterday in Abuja, said the promotions were the highpoint of the Commission’s plenary Meeting held in Abuja.

He said an ASP, Emmanuel Aigbedion, was upgraded to the rank of SP following an appeal based on court judgment, noting that the newly promoted CPs were before their promotion subjected to an interactive session with the leadership of the commission.

The spokesperson listed the CPs to include Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, who until his promotion was Deputy Commissioner (DC) in charge of Operations, Anambra state command.

He said also promoted is the former DC, Operations, Lagos state command and a one-time Area Commander, Karewa, Adamawa state. He also served as Commander 16 PMF and Assistant Commissioner, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Also promoted are: Joseph Agaji who until his promotion was the DC, Administration, Oyo state command; DC, Administration, Zone 9, Umuahia; DC, Zone 8, Lokoja and former DC in charge of Central Criminal Registry, Force CID, Alagbon, Lagos, Gbemisola O. Akinpelu, and former DC, Force CID, Abuja.

Others include: Hakeem Aramide Busari who until his promotion was the DC, Administration, Airport Command Lagos; former DC, Force CID, Force Annex Kaduna, DC, Zone 9 Command Umuahia; Area Commander Nnewi and AC, Training, Force Headquarters, Abuja and Adat Ududo, a former DC, Administration and 2i/c command, Benue state; DC and Head, Counter Terrorism, Force Headquarters.

Others are: DC in-charge of State CID, Ogun state command and DC representing the IGP in joint military operations in Maiduguri, who was also former AC, Operations, Ekiti state and AC, Academics, Police Academy, Wudil Kano.

Also, promoted to the rank of CP are John Daniel Amadi; Undie J. Adie; Olugbenga Adeyanju; Patrick Ladul Garba; Aromeh Peter Attabor and Augustine Ezechukwu.

He said Friday T. Ibadin was the only ACP promoted to the next rank of DCP.