Pushing for APC as alternative government in Abia

SAM OBINNA IBE writes that veteran politician and member, Board of Trustees of All Progressive Congress (APC), Prince Benjamin B. Apugo takes a swipe at what he describes as PDP’s 17 years misrule in Abia state and calls on Abians and indeed Ndigbo to embrace APC as an alternative.



It was at Nkata Ibeku, Prince Benjamin Apugo’s country home when the newly elected executive of his clan paid him a courtesy visit in a colourful ceremony.

Prince Apugo boasted that his party will capture power in 2019 that Governor Ikpeazu will be the last PDP Governor to rule God’s own State. He however expressed optimism that Igbo man has chances of becoming President of this country under APC after Buhari’s administration.

Apugo, is the Ochiagha meaning (War Lord) of Ibekuland. Ibeku is a renowned clan that produced the first Military Head of State, in the person, late General Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe (J.T.U) Aguiyi Ironsi.

The clan also houses the seat of Abia Government House, Umuahia.

Ibeku Egwu Asaa Development Association (IEADA) is one of the great clans that made up the state capital, Umuahia, others are Umuopara, Ubakala, Olokoro and Ohuhu.

In fact, the clan is popular in various ramifications, apart from housing the Abia State Government House, it is also famous for housing the war relics such as National War Museum and the popular Ojukwu Bunker.

Ibeku land also produced the first Nigerian Military Head of the State, in the person of late General, Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe (J.I.U) Aguiyi Ironsi. Former Federal Minister of Health, Dr. J.O.J. Okezie is another eminent Ibeku son that received National acclaim having once served in the then National Executive Council.

After these two aforesaid prominent-Igbo sons from Ibekuland, Apugo, BOT member of APC, popularly also called, Oparaukwu Ibeku, (First son of Ibeku) by his people and in reverence to his immense contributions to his community.

He is another illustrious sons of the clan that came into national prominence and is well revered by his people because of the way he has affected their lives positively.

To underscore his relevance, last Saturday, 28th January, 2017 during the civic reception of the newly executive members of Ibeku Egwu Asaa Development Association, the traditional Prime Minister of Ibeku Ancient Kingdom, High Chief (Sir) Uche James Akwukwaegbu, eulogized Apugo in glowing terms saying that there is no Ibeku son or daughter today who is somebody in Nigerian context did not benefit from Apugo’s generosity.

He added that Apugo is a great son of Ibekuland to whom all Ibeku people are proud to be associated with.

These facts underscore while Sir Princewill Ike Ukegbu led Ibeku Egwu Asaa executive deemed it fit on last Saturday in an epoch making event to pay homage to Apugo and perhaps receive his blessings before taking off in the onerous task of taken Ibeku forward in the next two years.

Addressing the mammoth crowd that thronged his Nkata Ugba Ibeku palatial country home, Prince B.B. Apugo commended the newly elected executive for being successful in their national delegate conference held on 26th December, 2016.

He expressed optimism that his people has realized the stark reality on ground on the need to liberate Ibeku in the hands of according to him very few cabals that have continue to hold it hostage.

He however took a swipe on Senator T.A. Orji said that from the inception till end of his administration as a former Governor of the State that he (Apugo) rejected him because (Orji) did not like his Ibeku land adding that he is now happy that his people have now realized what he is telling them in the past.

He said “How can a true Ibeku man will be in a meeting where they said they have suspended the paramount traditional ruler of the clan “Ogurube IV, because he said his mind on issues dear to his people”.

Apugo therefore warned that his people should not used politics on issues that concerns the development of their clan saying that Ibeku people inherited bad luck in the hands of his fellow kinsman Senator T. A. Orji, whom he accused of divide and rule tactics.

The Former BOT member of PDP whose eloquent speech was interrupted by cheering crowds who shouted him “Oparaukwu Ibeku, Anaghi ere Ibeku ere meaning nobody can sell Ibeku land” in solidarity at the point called on his Ibeku people, Abians, and nay Ndigbo to go and register in APC which he said holds the ace for the liberation of his people.

He further explained that as BOT member of APC, it is through this party that his people can rediscover themselves for greater opportunities ahead in Buhari’s government. He expressed optimism that Igbo man has chances of becoming the president of this country under APC after Buharis administration.

“Abia has been under PDP for 17 years with no tangible result to show for, so APC is an alternative to bad governance, I therefore call on my people to APC for it is only way out of PDP misrule in the State and the only party Igbo man can become the president of this country after Buhari but the problem of Igbo man stems from sabotage” Apugo said.

He disclosed they were foundation members of PDP but when they discovered that some elements are not ready to hear the truth or follow due process; Chieftains like him left the party they struggled to build.

Apugo revealed that Abia people have strong alliance with Hausa/Fulani people who came to Old Gariki to sell their cows while describing Buhari as the best President for Nigeria where the country is struggling to recover itself from PDP misrule over the years.

Whereas Sir Joshua Nnanyerem Ogbonnaa said Article 7 of Ibeku constitution made provision for national delegate conference of Ibeku every two years and that the outgoing President-General called for it while he was the chairman of Pre-conference before the election proper and at the end, the election produced Sir Princewill Ike Ukegbu as the new President-General.

According to him, the new President-General has been handed all instrument of authority of Ibeku land including the seal, key to the vehicle key to the civic centre and anybody parading himself as another President-General is fake.

In his own contributions, the out-gone President-General, High Chief Onwunaruwa Onuoha disclosed that there is nobody that is empowered to conduct annual general meeting or national delegate conference of Ibeku land except the President-General and that on 26th December, 2016 that he presided the National delegate conference and the outcome of the election produced Sir Princewill Ike Ukegbu as his successor while describing any other claimant to the officer as a pretender.

Lending credence to Ukegbu’s executive as the authentic one, the paramount traditional ruler of Ibekuland, HRH Eze Samuel Onuoha, gave royal blessings to the newly elected executive while cursing anybody who is against the progress of their clan, admonishing the new exco to chart way forward for Ibeku clan.

In an interview with the President General of Ibeku land, Sir Princewill Ike Ukegbu promised to chart the way forward for Ibeku land while regretting problems everywhere in all components that make up the clan which he attributed to a few cabal who want to hold the rest of them hostage willy-nilly.

He added that he is not intimidated with the backing of the State machinery other claimant is receiving that it will affect his responsibility of not carrying his people along no matter party affiliations.

Sir Ukegbu who commended his people for the confidence reposed in him while promising that he and his executive will not disappoint.

