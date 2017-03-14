Qualify S/Eagles for 2018 W/Cup or be fi red – NFF tells Rohr

Chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will defi nitely sack their technical adviser, Gernot Roh, if he fails to qualify the Super Eagles for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Th is is according to a tweet from the team’s media offi cer, Toyin Ibitoye, who took to his handle on Monday to say that the mandate given to the Franco-German was to qualify the former African champions to Russia or his contract won’t be renewed. “Th e mandate given Rohr by his employers is; Get the @ NGSuperEagles to the 2018 World Cup in Russia or your contract won’t be extended.” Ibitoye, however, said that the national team coach has been very honest with the changes he has wrought in the team. “Without sounding like a praise singer, Rohr has been very honest with himself and the team on the areas where it needs to improve.” Super Eagles currently top their World Cup qualifying group with six points from two matches. Th ey will meet reigning Africa champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, in August even as the Cameroonians are second in the group with two points from the same number of matches.