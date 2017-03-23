Raccoon in ‘erotic’ ad became obsessed with breasts, zoo says

A furious zoo claims their raccoon was left obsessed with women’s breasts after it featured in an “erotic advert” without their knowledge. Th e Moscow petting zoo has fi led a lawsuit against video studio Art-Msk who rented the creature for what the zoo believed would be a regular commercial last year.

However the raunchy advertisement featured a topless model lying on the bed playing with the tiny animal, as saucy footage shows the beautiful blonde at one point using the raccoon to cover her exposed boobs. When the ad fi rm refused to withdraw the clip, the zoo launched legal action.

Zoo spokesman Viktor Kiryukhin told the BBC that the mammal Th omas was traumatised when he returned and that staff “noticed he was attracted to women’s breasts”