Rainstorm sacks hundreds in Kwara

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab

Ilorin

An early morning downpour accompanied by windstorm yesterday remdered hundreds of residents homeless in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Also, two children in Balode Street of Isale Banni, Oloje area of Ilorin were injured and rushed to the hospital, just as property worth millions of naira were also damaged by the windstorm.

Areas affected by the rain which caught many unawares included Isale Banni, Oloje, Okelele, Alore, Offa garage and Kilanko areas, all within the state capital.

The rain which started around 7am when many people were just preparing for work lasted for only 30 minutes, but was accompanied by wild winds.

While the rain lasted, roofs of many houses were blown off, while electrical poles were dislodged.

Some vehicles parked in front of their owners’ residences were not spared as their windscreens were smashed by either collapsed buildings ,blown off roofs or flying objects.

Our correspondent, who monitored the situation, reports that no fewer than 50 houses and shops were damaged by the storm.

Residents were also seen salvaging what were left of their belongings while some were making phone calls to their family and relatives to find out about their safety.

A cross-section of affected persons who spoke with our correspondent appealed to government at all levels to come to their aid.