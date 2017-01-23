Rann air mishap: Nigeria Red Cross buries 6 aid workers

Share This





















By John Oba

Abuja

Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) teams have laid the six workers killed in the Nigeria Air Force airstrike on the Internally Display Persons (IDPs) camp in Rann, Borno state, last week, to rest.

The Society, in a statement, said the families of the six workers had been informed about the fate of their loved ones and that the ICRC had supplied body bags, as well as bandages, drugs and IV fluids to the medical facilities, including a Maiduguri military hospital, as part of efforts to care for the injured.

It stated that the global Red Cross community “continues to mourn the six workers from the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) who were among the dozens killed in the air strikes.”

“NRCS volunteers are eager to begin a food distribution to the more than 25,000 internally displaced people in Rann as soon as possible.

“They feel this could serve as a gesture of humanity to honor the memory of the six deceased volunteers.”

ICRC Surgeon, Dr Laurent Singa, said: “Patients were taken to operating theatres based on medical priority. By Friday morning, 24 of the most critically injured patients had been operated on. Forty-four more patients will be operated on later today and tomorrow.

“One of our challenges was that there were many children, some of whom did not have a family member with them. The Nigerian Red Cross volunteers have been doing a wonderful job taking care of them.”

Like this: Like Loading...