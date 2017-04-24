Re: Moving Nigeria forward

First, all concerned Nigerians should be delightfully impressed with your team’s (or is it group’s) sense of optimism and patriotic spirit. For taking this voluntary initiative, to contribute towards boosting President Buhari’s efforts, to move Nigeria forward, which, I am proud to say, has been a herculean task, which nonetheless, the President, has religiously and purposefully pursued, in the last two years, against all calculated and mischievous plots, by assorted potpourri of political forces, detractors and saboteurs.

Looking at your impressive list, the team comprised several reputable scholars and ‘public intellectuals’ (to use your own coinage), as well as patriotic and independent-minded Nigerians, ‘with guts feelings, about the imperatives of nationalism, patriotism and collective responsibility. For instance, I can vividly recall Chom Bagu’s rejection of ethno-religious chauvinism, when he blew the whistle and objected and protested against the coercive, mob-induced ethno-religiously organized attacks against Fulani-herders in Southern Kaduna last year.

However, as much as most of us feel excited and would like this laudable and lofty assignment to succeed, by coming out with new ideas and producing fresh perspectives on Nigeria’s hydra-headed political and endless social gridlocks, permit me, to humbly offer my critical observations on some of the areas of your major concerns. As well as few of the proposed recommendations, you have presented, in your content outlines, some of which, I believe, may not serve the purposes intended, for a viable and expected, political solution, undeniably, your focus for this undertaking.

For the interest and pursuit of obvious reality based on available records, a critical look at the current Nigerian situation, the issue of so called professional politicians, many of whom are only political parasites, are mostly the reasons for the destructive and negative influence of monetization and eroding of conscience in the Nigerian polity. These politicians cannot necessary be seen as a palliative measure to mediate in influencing our country’s unwieldy political environment, already hijacked by tribal miscreants and religious bigots.

As regards the National Assembly which has become the greatest centre of corruption, confusion and absolute contradictions, it is very sad that this hallowed chamber has become a notorious den for all illegalities.

Therefore, your proposal advocating some realignments of role and additional powers is synonymous to a recommendation for the appeasement of Boko Haram insurgents. These two groups are the main opposition fronts against President Buhari’s marshal plans to fight corruption, enforce discipline and civil order in this country. The one most important and critical issue you should elaborate is the recognition of the grassroots, who’s compensatory rewards and social benefits are always mismanaged by states, local governments, as well as party apparatchiks.

One of the most obvious and fundamental deficiencies in the operation of our governance process is the failure to coordinate, monitor and effectively track operational activities and their lapses at the states and local government levels, where most inputs, or contributions into consideration are important factors in bringing needed change at the grassroots.

Your team of scholars should identify, comb, investigate and dredge the governance system and corruption, which, unfortunately have hijacked the country and vowed to frustrate President Buhari’s efforts. Whatever it takes, change in Nigeria is inevitable.

Abdulkarim M. Abdullahi,

Keffi, Nasarawa state