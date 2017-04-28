Re: National Mosque appoints Imams

By Muhammad Ajah

I acknowledge with great esteem the wonderful piece in response to my personal opinion on the need to appoint a Chief Imam from amongst the three deputy Imams presiding over the Friday prayers in rotation at the National Mosque, Abuja. I must assert that I wrote from my own view point, not representing any sect, group or individual interest. I have no personal relationship with any of the three Imams and should not have been drafted by any of them to write on his behalf.

I had written with the thought that even if I am no body to influence any decision by the apex Islamic organization, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), I could add a voice to finding a lasting solution to the lingering national issue. The trio: Dr. Ahmad Onilewura, Dr. Muhammad Adam and Dr. Ibrahim Maqari are all lovely, amiable and able. I have said it that each of them is qualified to be the Chief Imam.

Frankly, the renowned writer, Sheikh Abubakar Siddeeq Muhammad, did very well in his response which he wrote in two parts, having additional information as a member of the circle in the management of the Mosque.

He is the translator of the Friday sermons into English and Hausa languages. In both write-ups, he was able to provide far deeper insights into why the three deputy Imams should remain so. He was able to smartly corroborate my stand that the issue has been somehow politicized by some Islamic leaders. He sought for a balance in appointing an Imam from the Igbo extraction.

Notwithstanding, I am worried that my point was somewhat misconstrued. I am not talking of having Imams for the National Mosque; I mean a Chief Imam.

Three deputy Imams cannot be Chief Imams, even if they are called deputy chief Imams? Under whatever guise we may want to subject the matter, the Mosque needs one Chief Imam. The Sultan, the Secretary-General of NSCIA, the Secretary-General of Jama’atu Nasril-Islam (JNI), President of the Muslim Ummah of South West of Nigeria (MUSWEN) with few other prominent Muslim leaders should consider the way out of this.

As humans, leadership is enticing. Three people cannot be made to lead a place without latent rivalry. It is a hard truth. It is a human characteristic that can hardly be subdued by a human. Except for pretenders, there cannot be two chairmen or presidents. And there, deep inside each of the heart of our able three deputy Imams, there is the urge to be, one day, the Chief Imam. If this remains a concern, then it is incumbent on the leadership of the Ummah to relieve them of the burden by confirming one of them. No one can imagine the type of heart worries manifested in prayers, supplications and sacrifices each of them is offering on this. Let the reality be faced squarely and let the case be rested as soon as possible for the Muslims of Nigeria.

More so, leadership as we Muslims strongly believe, is from Allah (SWT) and one toils in vain who Allah has not destined to be a leader. So the Sultan, NSCIA and JNI should take the best decisions that will be in the interest of the entire Ummah and not for any few individuals or groups. No single individual or group can hold the nation to ransom. President Muhammadu Buhari has made that solemn promise to Nigerians who are happy with him for demystifying the security of our dear nation.

Yet, I still believe that there is a way out. For every difficult situation, Allah has made a solution. It is left for the leadership to explore the Qur’an and the lives of our guided salaf. However, I would like to suggest that a full month be set aside for the re-screening of the three Imams to select one. A day from each week of the selected month should be used for specific area of tests to be conducted by a team of ulama from home and abroad. The team should constitute a powerful shura to ease this quagmire.

By the end of these four week intensive screening, if three of them remain equal by scoring equal marks, then destiny would be imposed by using balloting (Qur’a). Three papers with different inscriptions could be placed before them to choose one each. One should read: The Chief Imam. The second should read: The First Deputy Chief Imam. And the third should read: The Second Deputy Chief Imam. When this option is to be used, for the sake of Allah and Islam, transparency must be observed. By this, no one or group except trouble makers will blame the leadership of the Ummah or anybody of bias or injustice against any preferred candidate. May Allah be our Guide always. Ameen.

Ajah wrote from Abuja. E-mail mobahawwah@yahoo.co.uk.



