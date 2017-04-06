Recession, a blessing for Nigeria – NPP boss

By David Agba

Abuja

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of New Planet Projects (NPP), Mr. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, yesterday said that the economic recession “which Nigeria has been battling with is a blessing for her.”

In an exclusive interview with Blueprint in his office in Abuja, Tunji-Ojo explained that the situation had brought out the best in Nigerians and that it is the best time to be practical and stop paying lip-service to issues that can enhance the growth of the country.

“As I always say, the word recession is a plus for Nigeria. It is a blessing for Nigeria.

Because I tell you that the Nigerian dream is always driven by the Nigerian spirit and the Nigerian spirit is the spirit of resilience that brings out the best, even when your back is against the wall; that is the Nigerian spirit.

“So, through this recession you have seen us coming out with so many documents that can effectively take us out of it and the honey moon cannot last forever and this is the time that we need to sit down and put our heads together.

“I am happy that President Muhammadu Buhari has done that now with the economic recovery programme document. Let us be practical and put life into the diversification programme. To me, as an individual, I think it’s a blessing in disguise for the country. During the last administration, our budget was N4 trillion but today (2017), it is over N6 trillion and for the first time we have over N1 trillion that was released for capital expenditure.

“As we know, no country develops through increasing recurrent expenditure; so, I believe that with the current programmes, the future is bright for Nigeria,” he said.

On government policies, Tunji-Ojo stressed that good policies grows the economy of any country and that Nigeria cannot be an exception, adding that his organisation was into training “the personnel that implement the policies.”