Recession did not affect Kaduna Trade Fair – Gongoni

By Ahmid Lawal Abuja In spite of the recession, the turn out at the 38th Kaduna International Trade Fair was good and encouraging. General Manager Sales/ Marketing, Gongoni Nigeria, Abdulrahman Abubakar expressed this while speaking in an interview with newsmen during the closing ceremony. He said the organisers, Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) were wise in commencing the fair at the end of the month, when people had received their salaries. “Our stand at Gongoni was never short of visitors coming to make enquiries and purchases, so it has been a busy period all through, not that bad. When asked if Gongoni introduced any new product at this year’s fair, he explained that several innovations were done to their range of products, but specifi cally singled out “We introduced Zappo Spray is a water based insecticide. Th e beauty about the product is that the price is cheaper than Rambo. It protects the room from crawling insects as an insect barrier. We also introduced some air fresheners in various fragrances. We also introduced is the Room Fresh Air Freshener,” he said. When asked if they have outlets only in Kano, he said that they have offi ces in several parts of the country, because there is overwhelming demand for their products because Nigerians have realized its quality