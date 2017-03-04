Recession: NAICOM tightens regulation

Stories by David Agba Abuja-

Nigeria’s insurance industry is taking positive steps to push for consolidation as companies struggle to raise cash to meet new regulatory requirements amid the worst economic contraction in more than two decades.

With markets largely shut for companies to raise equity or debt, takeovers by foreign insurers or mergers between smaller, local fi rms seeking to grow are among the best ways for underwriters to bolster capital levels so they can take on more risk, Olorundare Th omas, chief executive offi cer of the Nigerian Insurance Association has claimed.

Th e National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, says it will audit insurers’ books to make sure companies are not signing on more business than they are able to pay out as the industry moves toward risk-based supervision. Also it said last month that the economy’s downturn means it has to be more vigilant in monitoring the industry’s profi tability, liquidity and capitaladequacy ratios. Insurers that don’t want to do deals or can’t raise capital will need to cut back on new business to reduce their risk exposure, the association’s Th omas said. It would not be the fi rst time the industry has gone through a consolidation. A recapitalization exercise in the wake of the global fi nancial crisis and a meltdown in Nigeria’s banking sector in 2009 cut the

number of insurance companies to about 60 from more than 120. Th e umbrella body is encouraging members to cater for low-income earners so that the industry can account for 3 percent of Nigeria’s gross domestic product by 2020, from about 0.3 percent now, Th omas said.

Th e insurance industry grew 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter versus 5.1 percent year on year, refl ecting a diffi cult operating year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. Th e economy shrank for a fourth consecutive quarter in the three months through December and contracted 1.5 percent for the whole year, the agency said. About 6 percent of Nigeria’s estimated 180 million people had some form of insurance at the end of 2015, compared with about 4 percent in 2013, according to the association’s latest data.

Th e enforcement of compulsory cover for construction work, car accidents and group insurance for health workers should spur further growth, making it attractive for foreign investors, Th omas said. Th e industry grew at an average 19 percent a year from 2006 to 2015, with premiums amounting to 313 billion naira ($995 million) at the end of 2015 and total assets of 941 billion naira.