Recession: Senate moves to halt speed limit device sale

By Ezrel Tabiowo

Abuja

The Senate, in another move to stop what the chamber described as “unnecessary exploitation” of Nigerians “in the face of biting economic hardship,” yesterday, began moves to stop the sale of speed limit devices to vehicle owners in the country by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Accordingly, it, following a motion brought forward by Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, mandated its committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs to look into the matter by immediately summon the agency to appear before it.

Melaye, who came under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Rules, drew the attention of the Senate to the sale of a policy being implemented by the FRSC, which makes it mandatory for vehicle owners in Nigeria to purchase a speed limit device.

The controversial lawmaker, who chairs the Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said the introduction of the policy would further make life difficult for Nigerians “who are already having a hard time coping with the impact of the present recessed economy.”

He added that in other countries, it was standard practice for government to bear the cost of installation of speed limit devices and not its citizens.

“The FRSC to introduce speed limit device and this device is to be sold to individuals by road safety and if you have two cars you buy two speed limit devices. Mr. President, my distinguished colleagues, this is not the time to bring economic hardship upon the already traumatised people of this country.

“In every civilised part of the world, it is the responsibility of Road Safety or agencies like her to mount speed limit device on roads; then when you beat this speed, they either flash you down or go after you, but no to ask individuals to purchase the speed device from Road Safety, and this is not even the time to do it.

“So, in accordance with our calling to protect the masses of this country, I want to call on Mr. President so that the relevant committee oversights over Road Safety can intervene and stop this draconian move,” he said.

In his remarks, Senate President Bukola Saraki directed the Committee, led by Senator Tijjani Kaura, to look into the matter at the Committee level and report back to the Upper Chamber.