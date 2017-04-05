Reconciliation of APC and the impossible

What others have said on the early formation has come as a surprise prediction to many people. Really, there are those politicians predicting the APC as a sack of nails which will one day destroy itself bit-by-bit and now the sack of nails is beginning to manifest as thousand mini holes are beginning to appear. Actually, it disperses like a seeming glacier which melts away due to the over heat from sun rays.

The quick formation of APC as a party came about due to the final but funeral propaganda, especially about the security of this country. It looked like the time of National Party of Nigeria where too much accusations and propaganda from the Ibadan-Lagos axis encouraged the military coupists to overthrow that government that did everything possible to bring about social. Can one say there had been something to wipe out regarding the sweetest parts of democracy?

Certainly there could be some intricacies but governments under PDP could be judged doing her herculean task to reviving Nigerian economy the mechanism that relates simple terminology of doing well for working well that affects people to live the life of contentment. The PDP that its lifespan of 16 years was actually shortened by the coming of APC, especially its five governors who cruelly, despite the enormous popularity they have gotten through their time being together and get everything the world could boast about, but just suddenly cross-carpeted to the new party that covered all the expectations of bad and ugly they might have done!

This is APC whose wigs from CPC, ANNP and the all Yoruba party, the ANC, had come about forming it with the said five rebel governors of Kano, Adamawa, Sokoto and two others who have become senators of the APC (Buhun kusa) now.

There had been ups and downs regarding the actual mood by which some former governors and the new ones, like that of Kaduna State, wanted to dominate all because they think it is not God that gave them that position but through their own power and that of the unknown, may be the juju they sometime go-to-give them their nod to perform the impossible.

Well, to much home grown (fitina) is gradually killing the APC but no matter what they do may not regroup the party which is in disarray right from its inception by 2014. The APC may not exist if General Buhari will not contest in 2019. The whole thing that had shown that President Buhari may quit the political scene to give way to those who think they could do better than him to which I doubt very much.

I am a staunch supporter of PMB over the years and I voted for him about thrice, in 2003-2007-2015, even when I shared no points at the way they overthrew my political mentor President Usman Shehu Shagari, though the old man has already exonerated PMB.

I dare to say that APC will never be as it was in 2015 as those that lifted it up will go back to the drawing board as they have demonstrated by their deeds and action.

The PDP too is in danger seeing the two actors that fight unnecessarily; perhaps they are hirelings to kill the two birds with one stone: let’s see whether Kwankwaso and Ganduje will come together again. Do you think APC national headquarters will have the guts to force Ganduje to bring back the people he expelled like secretary to the state government, Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi, the accountant general, chairman of the state revenue board, Habu Fagge, and party chairman, Alhaji Doguwa?

There are many reasons that APC will never be the same again.

Comrade Ibrahim Abdu Zango,

Chairman, Kano Unity Forum

azango260@yahoo.com

08175472298