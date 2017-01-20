Release funds to courts, judges, Reps tell Buhari

Share This





















By Joshua Egbodo

Abuja

House of Representatives yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately make funds available to the judiciary in line with the provisions of the 2016 Appropriation Act.The lawmakers condemned the refusal by the executive to fund the National Judicial Council (NJC) as an affront to the principles of separation of powers.

In a motion raised by Aminu Shagari, from Sokoto state, the parliament said the president should direct all relevant agencies to release funds to the NJC in order to clear payment arrears of wages to judicial workers.

The House resolution came two days after the Senate said federal judges have not been paid for more than four months and warned President Buhari that the failure of his administration to release funds budgeted for the NJC in the 2016 budget could compromise the independence of the legislature.

On Wednesday, a civic society group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), also weighed in on the controversy, saying President Buhari’s “refusal to pay the salaries and allowances of judges may well be construed as having for its purpose an attack upon the independence of the judiciary, as judges are less independent if they have to beg for their salaries and allowances to be paid.”

Presidential spokesmen, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, did not immediately respond to the requests for comments.

Also, the spokesman for the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Salisu Isa, did not respond to the request for comments.

