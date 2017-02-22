Renewed killings: Kaduna imposes 24-hr curfew on 2 LGs

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

Kaduna state Security Council yesterday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of the state with immediate effect.

The fresh curfew followed the return of killings in the two local government areas, where 21 people were killed last Sunday and Monday while scores of houses were burnt.

The renewed violence, defied concerted efforts by the federal government, who deployed two military formations and one mobile police unit to the zone, the state government and stakeholders at achieving peace in the area.

The recent attacks and killing took place in Ashim, Nissi and Zilan in Atakad District, Kaura local government and Bakin Kogi in Goska District of Jama’a local government.

A statement issued by the Special Assistant to the Governor (Media and Publicity), Samuel Aruwan, said the action became necessary to protect life and property and avoid the further breakdown of law and order in the two local government areas.

“All security agencies on a Special Operation in the two local government areas have been directed to ensure strict compliance. Only essential workers and those on humanitarian services are allowed movement after due clearance by security agencies,” the statement read in part.