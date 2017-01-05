Repentant insurgents beg Boko HaramLay down your arms

Share This





















By Sadiq Abubakar

Maiduguri

Some repentant Boko Haram members, yesterday appealed to erstwhile sect members still in Sambisa Forest to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

One of them, Joseph David, a convert now known as Ibrahim Alhaji, made the appeal when the Army presented to journalists in Maiduguri, 10 of the sect members who surrendered to

the troops.

David said: “I have chosen to lay down my arms to allow peace reign in the country. We have been accepted by the Nigerian government, contrary to what we were told by the sect leaders.”

Another suspect (name withheld), also appealed to the rest of the sect members still hiding in the dreaded forest to sheathe their swords and toe the path of peace.

“The sect leaders told us not to surrender to the government because we will be killed, but to our surprise, nothing happened to us. The Nigerian government has accepted us and is taking good care of us,” he said.

Also speaking, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major-General Lucky Leo Irabor, said four of the repentant terrorists were from Mamman Nur’s camp, while six were from the Shekau faction.

Irabor further said, so far, over 1,400 people had been rescued by the military during the counter-insurgency operations in the North-east.

He said the repentant sect members would undergo a de-radicalisation programme to enable them become responsible citizens.

“We are doing our part to see that this madness is reduced to the barest minimum,” the commander said.

He also told newsmen that the Cameroon Force under Operation Thunder had recovered

some items and weapons as well as arms and ammunition from the areas behind the Gwoza Hills. The items were handed over to the Nigerian Army through the task force battalion commander.

Irabor urged everybody to contribute to the successes of the Nigerian Army and report any suspicious movement to the military or nearest security agents, stressing that, the military will not relax or rest until it achieves the mandate of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

On the ‘arrest’ of Vice Chairman of Bama Local Government Area of Borno state, Mr. Asshigar Mohammed, the theatre commander disclosed that the council boss was in the military custody and undergoing interrogation for alleged involvement in cattle rustling and banditry.

According to him, the military operates under rules and laws, including human rights laws, and understands very well the existence of human rights laws that are recognised in military operations.

The General further explained that the military had completed the war, but won’t be leaving the North-east as post-war operations were being enforced and executed to educate and enlighten the public or society on the need to build on the successes recorded.

On soft target attacks by Boko Haram insurgents using locally made IEDs, he said meetings were being held with other commanders and security agents to address some unforeseen and prepare for possible eventualities. He also said checks were being conducted along Monguno-Baga road axis to ensure safety of people returning to their communities from Maiduguri, noting that this had caused some delay for the returnees in Monguno.

Irabor similarly disclosed that the military had been fair in its dealings and operations with every soldier and officer, as everybody was treated according to the rules and laws of the military without any sentiment.

He, however, warned that the military will not also condone false information dissemination from any soldier or officer against the military, while promising this year will be good and people will live in harmony.

Like this: Like Loading...