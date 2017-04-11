Report says Shell knew about Nigeria bribery

Finance Uncovered and Global Witness have alleged that Shell knowingly took part in a bribery scheme to acquire a valuable off shore oil block in Nigeria.

In 2011 Shell, along with Italian oil fi rm Eni, allegedly paid $1.3bn to the Nigerian government for the block, Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245, thought to contain 9bn bbl. However, rather than staying with the government, all but a fraction of the money (a $210m so-called signature bonus) ended up going to a company called Malabu Oil And Gas, owned by the then Nigerian oil minister, Dan Etete.

Finance Uncovered and Global Witness said in their report that the former minister allegedly used the money to pay political bribes. He had awarded Malabu, which he owned “secretly”, ownership of the fi eld. Both companies have consistently denied knowing that the money would be used for bribes to settle disputes, but the report, Shell knew, alleges that senior Shell executives were briefed on how the money would be used.

Th e report includes details of leaked emails, including one which stated: “Th e [Nigerian] president is motivated to see 245 closed quickly – driven by expectations about the proceeds that Malabu will receive and political contributions that will fl ow as a consequence.”

An email from Shell strategic investment advisor John Copleston, describes a discussion with “Mrs E”. Th e email, published as a screenshot, says: “She says E [thought to be Etete] claims he will only get 300m we off ering [sic] – rest goes in paying people off .” Copleston also apparently emailed Shell’s then-CEO Peter Voser in March 2010, saying: “Etete can smell the money. If, at 70 years old, he does turn his nose up at 1.2 bill he is completely certifi able and we should then probably just hold out until nature takes its course with him.” Th is, according to the report, shows that Shell knew, at the highest levels, what would happen to the money.