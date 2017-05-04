Reps give FIRS 7 days to provide procurement documents

By Joshua Egbodo

Abuja

House of Representative Committee on Public Procurement has given the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) a seven ultimatum to provide it with documents related to the Service’s procurement processes.

The Committee which accused the FIRS of deliberate attempt at frustrating its ongoing investigation into its procurement processes, by failing to provide the relevant documents requested for, said it would be compelled to apply the rules if its directive was not adhered to.

The House had, on March 30, 2017, mandated the Committee to investigate the FIRS over alleged abuses and breaches of the Public Procurement Act 2007 in the award of some consultancy contracts.

The Committee, in a letter dated April 7, 2017 requested the Procurement Department of the agency to furnish it with all documents relating to its procurement processes since June 2015, but expressed dismay that almost a month after, FIRS was yet to submit the required documents.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Oluwole Oke, confirmed the development in a telephone conversation, explaining that that the agency had not sent any form of response to his committee.

He, however, noted that the Committee “cannot be stopped in its work, as the investigative hearing is a constitutional duty of the legislature.”

The investigation mandate to the Committee came after the House which initially rejected a March 9, 2017, motion seeking a probe into alleged award of contracts without due process by the FIRS, later rescinded its decision and asked the committee to proceed.