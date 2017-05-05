Reps place N100, 000 fine on National Flag abusers

By Joshua Egbodo

Abuja

House of Representatives has proposed N100,000 fine as penalty for the abuse of the Nigerian National Flag.

This was contained in a bill, which scaled second reading on the floor of the House, yesterday.

Sponsor of the bill, Hon. Sam Onuigbo while leading debate on its general principles said it was designed to amend Flag and Coat of Arms Act 2004, to make further provisions to preserve the country’s national heritage, expressing concerns that there had been clandestine effort to change the national flag, as many public offices construct the Coat-of Arms on it, “especially the official photographs of many governors, ministers and even National Assembly members”.

The lawmaker said it was important to declare that any addition, subtraction or super imposition outside the version designed by Pa Michael Akinkunmi in 1959, was not the Nigerian Flag, pointing out that the bill intended to amend section 7 of the principal Act, by inserting new paragraphs to provide for stiffer penalties for offenders.

According to him, Section 10 of the principal Act is amended by removing the fine of N100, and replacing same with the sum of N100, 000. “Also any person who flies or exhibits the national flag which is deconstructed, thereby creating an impression of using the national flag, where actually the flag is deconstructed shall be guilty of an offence against the Act.

“Similarly, any person who uses the national coat and inserts same into the national flag thereby creating an illegal form of our national flag shall be guilty of an offence against this act,’’ the lawmaker said.