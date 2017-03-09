Reps probe FG’s social intervention schemes

By Joshua Egbodo

Abuja

House of Representatives has asked its committee on Poverty Alleviation, and that of Finance to investigate the implementation of the current government’s social intervention schemes, to ascertain recipients and the mode of selection of beneficiaries.

With the mandate, the joint committee is expected to organise an investigative hearing involving the Federal Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Vice President’s Office, State coordinators and all stakeholders to ascertain the method of identification and selection, the lack of involvement of all critical stakeholders, as well as confirmation of the identity of beneficiaries and report back to the House within four (4) weeks for further legislative action.

The federal government had initiated four different social intervention programmes, including the home grown school feeding programme where local vendors will be selected to prepare required meals for about 5.5 million Primary 1 to 3 pupils in all states of the federation.

Others were the N-power programme which targets University graduates and non-graduates who would be trained and equipped as teachers and agricultural and health workers on a monthly stipend of N30, 000 for the graduates among them, the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) of N5, 000 (which will be augmented by the World Bank with an additional N5, 000) to be paid monthly to one million Nigerians, and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Program (GEEP) which is a loan scheme of between N10, 000 to N100, 000 for market women, artisans, small businesses and the unemployed youths.

But a member of the House, Hon. Mark Gbillah, who expressed worries that the scheme may have been highly politicised, said there have been concerns on “the efficacy of the methodology and criteria employed for identification and selection, the veracity of the identity of the beneficiaries and the certainty of the selection of the targeted…without extraneous and political influences”.