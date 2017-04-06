Reps to engage Multichoice over operations, new charges

By Joshua Egbodo Abuja

House of Representatives is set to engage the management of Multichoice Satellite Television Company, operators of the DStv GoTv brands over alleged refusal to off er subscribers the pay as you go options, as well as introduction of exorbitant charges.

Th e House in a resolution yesterday also mandated its Committee on Information and Culture, National Orientation, Ethics and Values to liaise with the Nigeria Communications Commissions (NCC), and other relevant stakeholders with a view to addressing all issues relating to the new developments. A member, Hon.

Tajudeen Abas, had, in a motion, expressed concerns that the increasing subscription of the various bouquet on off er by the company, and its refusal to off er “pay as you go” option has caused a lot of pains for the subscribers, adding that the company had been in the habit of increasing its subscription rates, almost on an annual basis.

“In 2013, the monthly subscription increased by 7-10 per cent, in 2014 by 10-15 per cent and in 2015 by 10-22 percent and just recently, the company sent a notifi cation of another price increase with eff ect from May 1, 2017. “DSTV does not have a pay as you go plan like most similar communications companies around the world, thereby making its subscription plan to expire at the end of the monthly subscription period, whether or not the subscriber uses the services.”

Th e committees have been directed to investigate the matter, and report back within eight weeks for further actions to be taken