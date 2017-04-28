Reps urge Buhari to seek court interpretation on Magu

By Joshua Egbodo

Abuja

House of Representatives has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to approach the Supreme Court for interpretation of the supposed contradictory provisions in the nation’s Constitution on confirmation of appointees, and the Act establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The House which, yesterday, expressed concerns over comments credited to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, alluding that the appointment of Chairman of the EFCC need not be confirmed by the Senate in line with Section 171 of the 1999 Constitution (as emended), also cautioned that the executive should “refrain from making statements that connote the usurpation of the powers of the judiciary, with their negative effects on the doctrine of separation of power.”

Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, was twice rejected by the Senate, which cited negative security reports and other sundry issues against Magu, a development that prompted a legal debate over the inconsistency in the provisions of the constitution, and the EFCC Act, 2004.

However, in a motion on “the need to prevent erosion of the Doctrine of Separation of Power” by Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Leo Ogor, the lawmaker argued that by the clear provision of Section 2 (3) of the EFCC Act, the chairman of the anti-corruption agency shall be nominated by the President subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

According to him, since the EFCC Act is an Act of the National Assembly, it can only be set aside by a court of competent jurisdiction, and until that happens, the law remains in force and binding on all persons and authorities in the country, stressing that the executive arm has not filed any proceeding in any court to challenge the provision of Section 2 (3) of the EFCC Act.

Ogor said under the doctrine of separation of powers, the interpretation of the constitution and acts of parliament was the sole responsibility of the judiciary and not that of any person or official of the other arms of government.

The motion was subsequently adopted through voice votes, after several other members spoke in support, as Speaker Yakubu Dogara put the question.