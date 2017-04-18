Residents cautioned on illegal felling of trees

By Donald Iorchir

Acting Secretary, Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat, Dr. Musa A. Aliyu, has cautioned residents against illegal exploitation of forest resources in the Territory.

Aliyu said this while receiving a report of the Agric Secretariat Task Force on Forest patrol in the FCT, in which during its surveillance, uncovered large-scale illegal logging activities around the Kuje, Gwagwalada, Kwali and Abaji axis.

Though the team was not able to make any arrests, sophisticated power-sawing equipment were discovered at the various locations.

Also discovered were huge piles of logs as well as charcoals that had already been bagged for markets.

Speaking to Blueprint recently on the issue, the acting secretary expressed worry over the situation, saying that if it was not checked, it could cause catastrophe for the environment.

“We are all aware of the phenomenon of climate change and its effect on the environment. The depletion of the ozone layer due to Green House Effect and desert encroachment are some of the consequences of these illegal activities. We are therefore more determined to put a stop to it”. Aliyu said.

He assured residents of the continued efforts by the present administration under the leadership of Mohammed Musa Bello to create a human-friendly environment for a safe and prosperous future.

He expressed the need for residents to do more to complement government’s efforts by planting trees.

Commenting on the issue, the Deputy Director Forestry in the Secretariat, Mrs. Caroline Opara, disclosed that the task force observed that the modus operandi of the illegal loggers involved setting fire to bushes in order to get charcoal.

“You will agree with me that this act constitutes tremendous hazard to the environment. Apart from polluting the air, farmlands, forests as well as houses have been destroyed,” she said.