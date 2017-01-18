Restructuring BOA: Issues in FGs’ N500bn target

Share This





















The federal government has unfolded plans to source for over N500 billion for the restructuring and recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA). JOHN OBA reports

Restructuring and recapitalizing an organization means pumping in more funds as well as expertise that will either return it to profitable position or make it economically viable to compete in the business environment.

To this end, the federal government constituted a 21-member steering committee chaired by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

While inaugurating the committee in Abuja, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said the approach is aimed at revitalizing the operations of the bank and make it more responsive to its mandate of serving as a veritable platform for providing loans to MSMEs.

Osinbajo who was represented by the minister of agriculture Chief Audu Ogbeh, said the committee is expected to re-structure the bank, give it fresh energy, look into issues of staffing, electronic improvement, “because right now the bank is totally manual, they are expected to make the bank active and work in every community nationwide to provide credit to MSME either small or big farmers.

“We are looking at another two or four weeks’ time frame, because we don’t have time, we need to move with speed, like I said, but for the CBN Anchor borrowers’ programme, what we have achieved so far would have been near impossible because support for agric has been very difficult from the commercial banks. And we understand some of their problems, but the CBN has been excellent but that is not usually their prime mandate, they only came in to help.

“So we hand over the responsibility for the restructure of BOA and they are to take over for it to be a much stronger, better run, better financed bank at an interest rate that would be easy to accommodate by farmers either small or big.

“If we have about a trillion naira, we wouldn’t mind, we are targeting a very high figure, we also have to recover some of the credit that are outstanding and some of the farmers who are owning have offer to pay because they are making more money now. We could start with N500 billion.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefeile, addressing the press Said the CBN through the anchor borrower programme, have made progress on agricultural development.

He said: “We will restructure and make sure the BOA is set up in a way that it can perform the responsibility for which it is setup and I am optimistic that with this committee chaired by the Vice President and vice chaired by the minister of agriculture, we would achieved the objective in a very short time.

On percentage, he said: “The loans that are currently being given through the anchor borrower programme is a single digit, 9% and what the minister of agric is saying is that we need to work at making the interest lower than 9% and make it affordable, easily assessable to the farmers so that they can go to the farm, buy inputs and grow products that we need to feed our people.

The director general, Bank of Agriculture, Prof Danbala Banju, said the bank ought to be properly recapitalized so it could energise the sector.

“The bank ought to be properly recapitalized so it could energize the agricultural sector in line with best practices. What we expect is a restructuring plan, we will look at our operating model, human resources as well as the entire business plan to ensure that agriculture is properly financed,” he explained.

He said agriculture is under funded and that the key challenge the bank is faced with is how to source the fund, while the attitude of farmers when the received funding is another challenge, because they look at it like a kind of legacy. Another challenge is how we can reconstitute our self in order to properly identify farmers and make sure that when farmers are given loans and support, they pay back so that we can give others.

“We are not only looking at giving farmers loan at single digit rate but other forms of support like improving the extension service and different models of operation.

“The key issue is how do you de-risk the agricultural sector, and bank under the new model is able to combine funding from the federal and the private sector, we hope to work together with not only domestic but also international development agencies,” he said.

He said the recapitalization process is not expected to take long but that the process have to be followed. So we expect it to be done in able three to six months. One of the issue is the used of bank clarification numbers and secondly the use of GPS to identify not only the biometrics of farmers but also the geographical location.

There will be massive publicity and we want to organize the farmers into cooperatives, so they know where to get the loans.

