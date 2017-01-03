Retired soldiers plan protest in Abuja

Share This





















By Musa Bologi

Abuja

Some retired military men have threatened to embark on a protest in Abuja to draw attention of government to their plights.

The ex-soldiers under the coalition of Concerned Veterans appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to bring the veterans back on the pension payroll of the Nigerian Armed Forces due to the prevailing harsh economic condition in the country, Vanguard reports.

The spokesman for the group, Mr. Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts said the protest planned by the group had become necessary because of the high cost of living caused by the current economic recession.

He said: “We are not unaware of the dwindling economic fortunes of the country and the far-reaching effect in addressing numerous challenges in a country like ours.

“However, the welfare and wellbeing of military veterans is a top priority because of their sacrifice in nation building and sustainable democracy.

“Therefore, if democracy must continue to thrive, concerted efforts by government must be geared towards not sending wrong signals to those still serving and would soon join us.’’

“We the retired, remain their beacon of hope.”

Durowaiye-Herberts complained that many of veterans, who served up to 10 years, were not being catered for in the present military pension policy like their Biafran comrades were taken care of.

He however commended the efforts of the minister of defense and chief of defense staff as well as management of military pension boards for organising an interactive session, where stakeholders bare their minds.

In a similar development, soldiers who fought during the 30-month Biafra civil war have sent a touching message to President Muhammadu Buhari to pay their pension which has not been made for the past 38 years.

