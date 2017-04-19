Return of ASCON, my concern – Senator Ogembe

Senator Ahmed Ogembe, who represents Kogi Central senatorial district, which hosts both Ajaokuta Steel Company of Nigeria (ASCON) and National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO), in this interview with ABUBAKAR MOHAMMED speaks of his commitment towards the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s move to revive Nigeria steel industry

As a Senator playing host to Ajaokuta Steel plant and Itakpe Mine Company, what are you doing in the National Assembly to get the facilities resuscitated?

I have been talking to the Honourable Minister for Solid Mineral Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, which during the engagement he gave a very good explanation on how the Ajaokuta company and Itakpe mine company can be resuscitated and bring it back to life.

By my understanding, he said Ajaokuta steel plant and its subsidiaries would be concessioned and about thirteen companies have bided and shown positive interest.

I also asked him about Tyazu Promo Export (TPE) the original builder of the facilities, he said they have not shown any interest and I advised him to extend invitation to them, let the Russian company participate in the biding process for more transparency and he assured that he was going to do that.

I thank my colleague, the chairman senate committee on solid mineral, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe, who was also part of the meeting with the minister who pledge that bidding process would be done in a transparent and open manner. He said the committee on power and metrology would also be involved in the process. So far, the response from him was good.

We also talked about infrastructure development as it is obvious no investor would put his money in a place where there are no infrastructure presently, housing is also very key to motivate the investors and he told us that they are working towards getting all these ready as those aspects that have to do with works ministry have been sent to Ministry of Works, Power and Housing to commence rehabilitation of the infrastructures of the facilities and the communities around Ajaokuta and Itakpe that host the two companies.

You cannot talk about resuscitation without putting all these in place. In all we welcome the idea of NIOMCO and ASCON Steel Plant. The bidding process has commenced, I just prayed it should be given to origin builders but if eventually given to another company the important thing is that the two companies will be in progress, it is very important to get our people employed, this alone, will reduce youth restiveness in the society.

Recently, there was a protest in the Federal Capital Territory, calling on the federal government to make sure the Russian company is given the opportunity to continue with their project in Ajaokuta, Itakpe and Delta Steel, what do you make of this?

To me, what is important is to see Ajaokuta and Itakpe projects working, whoever complete the project does not matter at this point, especially now that the government of president Muhammadu Buhari has shown commitment in reviving our steel companies, we can’t take it personal, it a national project where all hands must be on deck.

Taking about the protest, to me it is an opportunity we cannot afford to lose bringing the facilities back to live is my major concern if it is TPE good if it is not TPE all the same. As a senator playing host to the facility I will continue to push for TPE because of the long time relationship they had with the host communities.

Kogi state was in the news recently as it affects security. Do you think investors would put their money in an insecured environment? Anywhere that is not secure how can you put your money there? But I think the chief security officer of the state, the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has taken a bold step to tackle the security in the state, I don’t think there is problem; lots have been done by the state government in that regard, the suspected kidnappers have been arrested; in due course, they will be charged to court.

The governor is on top of the situation, he has done quite well let us not lose sleep over that. These bad people must be brought to book, it is a clear message to intending investors that the state government will not jeopardize the security of the state and they are ready to secure the environment for them, I sincerely commend His Excellency on that.

Most observers link the security situation to the governor and other political gladiators in the state? People should stop linking the situation to politicians, it is in the fault of those who want to kidnap so politicians should not be blamed, those people should be punished for their crime, lack of job should not also be blame, it is not an excuse to keep hiding under that to perpetuate crime in the society.