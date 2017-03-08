Return to work or be fired, Sheriff tells PDP staff

By Emeka Nze

Abuja

Staff of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) National Secretariat have been urged to take advantage of the magnanimity of the National Chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to resume duties immediately or face disciplinary actions.

In a statement yesterday by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Hon Bernard Mikko, apparently in response to the refusal of the workers to resume duties citing insecurity as an excuse, Sheriff stated that the workers should comply with the call to resume duties by the National Secretary issued after the National Working Committee meeting last Wednesday.

The statement further threatened: “Failure to heed the call by the National Secretary will attract disciplinary procedures as the staff is deemed to be conversant with their terms and conditions of employment, particularly the PDP Establishment Manual that stipulates that they remain apolitical.

“However, recent events and pronouncements of some members of staff under the guise of PDP Welfare Association, have shown that they have breached their terms of employment and conditions of service and now engaging in the selection, determination and emergence of their bosses who are political leaders at the Wadata Plaza. This is gross abuse of office and totally unacceptable.

“Please recall that current members of the National Working Committee emerged through due process and established traditions in line with Article 47(6) of the PDP Constitution 2012 (As Amended).

“This is sequel to the voluntary resignation of some national officers of the party who have since collected their terminal benefits and deposed to an affidavit to that effect before the botched national convention in Port Harcourt on May 21, 2016.

“Members of the PDP Welfare Association and indeed all committed staff of the National Secretariat who have not resumed duties should immediately get back to work as they are neither on trial nor involved in any crisis or litigation necessitating any form of political or legal solution to resolve.

“The belligerent stand and the series of communiques issued by some members of staff indicates clearly that they have positioned themselves in the center of political conflagrations involving their bosses against their terms and conditions of employment.

“The dissident group which pretend to profess their loyalty had been proscribed by law and legally dead. Any attempt to resurrect a dead horse will only amount to superstition and largely futile.

“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and the entire NWC is committed to bringing the party to fame to the realization of the dreams of the founding fathers and should be supported to do so.”