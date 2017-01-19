Reviewing Kalu’s political relevance in Abia

Share This





















SAM OBINNA IBE examines contributions made by stakeholders who attended the meeting of former governor of Abia state, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu and his former aides as well as their resolve for APC to capture power in Abia in 2019 and indeed the entire South-east

To Senator Chris Adighije, a front line politician in Abia state, said the outcome of the meeting held on 6th January,2017 was satisfactory. It was called at the instance of former state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu at his Igbere country home.

Despite the fact that many of the former political appointees were absent at the meeting, it did not remove the essence of the gatherings of political like-minds which Adighije noted was largely successful as discussions were open and frank.

Former Abia state governor,Orji Uzor Kalu had summoned a meeting with the political appointees who served him from 1999-2007 when he held sway as a two- time Executive governor of God’s own state.

The said meeting which was widely publicized for many days by The Sun Newspapers in effect became topics of discussion among political watchers in the state even before the event proper.

The pre-event discussions centred around the likely attendance,whether the turn out will be impressive or not and what the agenda of the meeting was likely to be.

This line of reasoning was predicated on the personality of Kalu who was regarded as a cult- hero by many of his hitherto followers and political disciples alike.

This school of thought also contended that with PDP having internal problems owing to disenchantment of how the party is being run in the state and Kalu finally joining APC as earlier speculated , so Abians had reasoned that the celebrated meeting will receive an unmitigated endorsement by many of his erstwhile political appointees.

But this turned out to be the direct opposite given the greater numbers that stayed away for such an important meeting.

Meanwhile among some appointees that attended the meeting were: Senators Bob Nwanunu and Chris Adighije the later who chaired the occasion.Others include:Chief Tony Ukasanya,the pioneer state chairman of PDP, now an APC chieftain; Chief Sam Nkire APC BOT member, Donatus Nwankpa now APC state chairman, Ralph Egbu,former SSG;Kalu’s younger brother,Mascot Uzor Kalu, former Chief of staff to immediate past governor,T A Orji,Madukwe Ukegbu,former deputy chief of staff in the office of the deputy governor.

The list also include Hon Acho Obioma,former member of House of Representative,Princewill Ukegbu former mayor of Umuahia North (2008-2010), Uche Akwukwaegbu, (BAWAS), the traditional prime minister of Ibeku Ancient kingdom and Nnamdi Iro Kalu (Oputaoyom) said to have treated badly by PDP.

Addressing his former political appointees from 1999-2007 when he served as the governor of Abia state in his Camp Neya Igbere country home of Bende local government of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu said he invited them to intimate them his resolve to join APC while calling on them to also join in order to win the 2019 general election in the state and South East.

The former governor who noted that PDP was today in disarray due to high level of impunity and imposition promising that APC will not make the same mistakes his former party made.

He used the occasion to dispel rumour in some quarters that APC is an Hausa party that there is no iota of truth to that is a ploy by detractors to hoodwink them just as they did in the past when they formed PDP with the same allegation that it is an Hausa party.

To this end, he called on his associates to ignore the antics of his enemies ,noting that there was a better chance of an Igbo man becoming the president of Nigeria on the platform of APC than any other party while calling on political disciples to embrace his new party and work in their various political wards to make the party thick ahead of 2019 general election in the state.

Abians had anticipated a full house of Kalu’s loyalists at such parley but Blueprint that monitored the meeting where Journalists in the state were barred from covering same except Sun and New Telegraph owned by the Billionaire business man on the premise of no press coverage wanted but our feelers said many of Kalu’s boys deserted him when it mattered most.

A man who attended spoke to our magazine on condition of anonymity noted those politicians made by Kalu boucoted the meeting .

He noted that many of the former Commissioners, aides,elected long government chairmen, Heads of Departments,Ministries and Agencies, House of Assembly members who served under Kalu’s watch as governor kept off the meeting to relaunch his political relevance in Abia politics thereby given rooms to speculations in some quarters if Kalu is still really a force to reckon with just as he was revered during his time as governor of the state.

Speaking on this development in an interview with Blueprint, Senator Chris Adighije in his Okwu Olokoro of Umuahia South country home, said that Kalu is a well known politician throughout the length and breadth of the country, therefore nobody can reduce his political relevance in Abia politics.

Senator Adighije further said he had known Kalu during his days as the National Treasurer of National Republican Convention (NRC) while the former Abia former governor was in the Federal House whereas Dr Ogbonnaya Onu was the then governor of the state.

While giving reasons why he attended the meeting; he argued that all those politicians parading themselves today as experienced politicians were in secondary school then and cannot write off Kalu’s political pedigree as far as Nigerian politics is concerned.

He further noted that the main purpose of that meeting is for kalu to interact with his political associates in Abia that he believes that meeting largely achieved that;though there are many people who were expected who were not there.

“Yes, from 1999-2007 is a long time, some have gone their way politically, some may be wary of what people may say ,but then, I am satisfied that discussions held at the meeting were open and frank” Senator Adighije noted.

The former member that represented Abia in the Revenue Allocation and Mobilisation Commission Abuja pointed out that Kalu has invited those associated with him to join APC so that they can correct the alleged misfortune of bad governance of PDP led government in God’s own state.

He, therefore, expressed optimism that the meeting was largely successful and that he attended because of his long standing relationship with Kalu and as a fellow party man too.

On his part, Hon Chidi Nwosu former factional chairman of PDP who recently joined APC added his voice to Senator Adighije’s position on political relevance of former Abia governor saying whoever that is doubting same is living in an earthly paradise, therefore far from reality on ground.

He maintained that Kalu joining APC and convening that meeting is a welcome development in order to recover the state from the act of impunity going on in his former party stressing that is what he and his co-travellers tried to correct in PDP to no avail.

Nwosu who was the immediate past two time member of Abia House of Assembly that represented Umuahia South further explained that Kalu did well as a former governor of the state in area of infrastructural development,empowerment and inclusive government unlike what obtains after him.

He added somebody who contested senatorial election from his former party,(PPA)and lost to a sitting PDP senator with a partry192 votes even with the backing of state government cannot be regarded as a political spentforce in Abia.

He expressed delight with his party having Kalu in its fold and stated that with who is who in Abia Central now in APC, we will capture power come 2019 insisting that the Igbere born former governor is still a factor in Abia politics.

While the state chairman of APC, Donatus Nwankpa had in a report credited to him described Kalu as a father of modern Abia politics, he said there was no politician in or outside the government in Abia today that did not benefit one way or the other from Kalu’s political movement.

APC chairman added kalu is an institution, the field marshal of Abia politics who we believe will contribute immensely to the growth of APC not only in the state but the entire South East.

Conversely, Barr Ukpai Ukairo, legal adviser of PDP, South East zone said Kalu is no longer a force to reckon with in Abia political setting because his time has gone. “Whoever that is dealing with him is dealing with political skeleton,” he said.

PDP chieftain who wondered why somebody like Kalu should organise a political meeting to announce his political obituary noting that kalu is no longer a factor in Abia politics and cannot cause an upset to his party in 2019 adding that PDP remains the only party on ground in the state.

From the foregoing, whether Orji Uzor Kalu is still political relevant in the state or not this poser will be answered certainly not now but in near future as 2019 political battle approaches.

