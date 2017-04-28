Rivers Niger, Benue: Potential source of wealth, devt for North – Experts

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

Rivers Niger and Benue have huge untapped potentials for social and economic development of the North and the entire country, according to a consortium of concerned professionals of Northern extraction.

The experts, operating as YG-Consult, gave the assurances that “developing suitable projects along the two rivers that criss-crossed the North could lead to the transformation and modernisation of the cities, towns and villages along the rivers, thus creating wealth and development for the region.”

Speaking on “Towards a Competitive Economic Development Agenda for Northern Nigeria,” at a two-day conference organised by Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Co-ordinator of the Professionals, Gabriel Yakubu Aduku, said the professionals are convinced that such projects could revive and further project the socio-economic development of the region.

He said: “These projects include irrigation and hydroponic farming, modern and self-sustaining new towns and neighborhood, aquaculture supported by extensive fish canning, water transportation, tourism and international water sports, development of inland ports, manufacturing park for renewable energy systems and livestock grazing supported by extensive meat processing facilities among others. These projects would generate considerable wealth and create numerous jobs for the teeming population of Arewa, in particular, and Nigeria in general.”

Aduku said YG-Consult would facilitate the planning, development and management of the projects in partnership with state and local governments, as well as local and international investors.

“The envisaged responsibilities include promoting and marketing projects to local and international investors, development finance institutions, promote equity participation and investment of states and local governments in the project to reduce their reliance on federal allocation. The metro plans would promote social and economic interdependence of the new development, with their surrounding towns and cities constituting a single economy and labour market.”

He said under planning strategies, the YG-Consult would, among others, adopt a “metropolitan development and management plans to guide the development along the two rivers to be named Niger River Metro Plan and Benue River Metro Plan, respectively.”