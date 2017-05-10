Rivers United sign Ayo Saka, 4 others

Rivers United have signed midfi elder Ayo Saka, who previously featured for defunct Dolphins. Th e club also sign players from Plateau United, Niger Tornadoes and neighbouring country, Mali. Although the club last Wednesday said they will soon make open their mid season signings, it has emerged that the Pride of Rivers in their drive for excellence and trophy success this term, have refreshed their squad with quality additions.

It was scooped that league leaders, Plateau United, have adjusted to life after the departure of their prolifi c striker, John ‘Mboma’ Odimegwu, who has been lured over to Port Harcourt for the sake of continental football. “John ‘Mboma’ Odimegwu has moved to Rivers United and we wish him the best in his career and new destination”, Plateau United general manager, Pius Henwen told Scorenigeria.com.ng Former Super Eagles midfi elder Ayo Saka has made a return to the Garden City side he featured for in their days as Dolphins.

Saka, who has had spells at Enyimba, is rejoining the Stanley Eguma side from Sunshine Stars. ‘Capello’, as Eguma is fondly called by admirers, has also completed the signing of Niger Tornadoes defensive midfi elder, Ifeanyi Okoye. Okoye will now re-unite with his former Tornadoes teammates, Gabriel Wassa and Lukman Mohammed at the Pride of Rivers squad. Semiu Liadi, a former U23 Eagles centre-back who had previously featured for Enyimba and Akwa United is also one of the new arrivals at Rivers United ahead the second period of the NPFL which gets underway on May 21. “Th ere is also a Malian, Kanoute..

He is a striker. He has joined us and presently they are all doing well in training sessions”, an offi cial said Th e new players who did not sign any continental documents with any club earlier in the season, are expected to be registered for the group phase of the CAF Confederation Cup by Rivers United, who have fi ve spaces to fi ll in their registration quota.