Romeo, Juliet born next to one omeo, Juliet born next to one another in star-crossed coincidence

Two babies, both alike, in hospital, in South Carolina where we lay our scene. From forth the fruitful loins of their parents, a pair of starcrossed babies sleep peacefully. Th at is how we are going to rewrite the opening of Romeo and Juliet for these two newborns: Romeo and Juliet.

Th ey were born in diff erent rooms next to one another without either set of parents aware of the strange coincidence that was about to beset them. Morgan and Edwin Hernandez welcomed Romeo into the room at 2.06pm on Sunday.

Th en 18 hours and eight minutes later Christiana and Allan Shiffl ett announced the delivery of Juliet. Th eir names had been chosen long before they were born but after the coincidence was realised they called Cassie Clayshulte Photography to get this adorable picture of them. Romeo’s mother told ABC news: ‘It’s funny because we didn’t even name him Romeo after Shakespeare. We named him after a singer named Romeo Santos that my husband and I both love.’

Juliet’s mother said: ‘We had picked the name out months ago. We wanted a J name to go with our son’s name, Jonas. We picked Juliet because we were watching the TV show ‘Psych’ and the characters’s name is Jules.’ Cassie, who took the picture, said: ‘Both babies have full heads of hair and already make the cutest couple