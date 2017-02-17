Rooney, Carrick out for Man Utd: Europa League:

Manchester United trio Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and Phil Jones will miss today’s Europa League clash with St Etienne, while Luke Shaw has been overlooked for a fourth successive game.

The French side will visit Old Trafford for the first leg of their last-32 tie, with the second leg next Wednesday evening at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Manager Jose Mourinho confirmed Rooney and Carrick were unable to take part in Wednesday’s training session because of minor muscular issues and would be rested for the match.

Mourinho said: “Wayne and Michael, I don’t want to say injuries because I don’t think we are speaking about injuries.

“He’s not playing,” Mourinho said. “Because my team is playing well and I am happy with my back four, and I’m going to repeat (Antonio) Valencia,

competition earlier this season, face a far from straightforward task in their quest to progress in the competition.

St Etienne went unbeaten in Europa League Group C, topping

The St Etienne players and officials arrived in Manchester on Wednesday morning in preparation for the match