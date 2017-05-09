Sagay seeks stiffer penalty for corrupt Judges, SANs

By Patrick Ahanor

Benin City

The chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) yesterday advocated harsh punishment to be meted out to judges and lawyers found to be corrupt.

He, specifically, accused Senior Advocates Nigeria (SANs) of shamelessly approaching judges and introduced them into “this demeaning and shameful culture”.

This was just as he declared that judges enjoy no immunity from investigations, arrests, trials and convictions, adding that “it is their moral authority that has created a hollow of immunity around them.

“Step out of rectitude, you step out of the protections and open yourself to normal criminal proceedings”, he said.

Sagay stated this in a paper titled: “Corruption in the Judiciary, the Disciplinary role of the NJC vis a vis Law Enforcement Agencies” during the Edo state branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) week, in Benin City.

According to Sagay, when a judge, who should “be next to God in our hierarchy of authority, sanctity, accepts a bribe, the myth is demystified and they become subject to the travails and humiliation suffered by ordinary men as we saw on the night of November 20, 2016.

“It is clear to me that the provision of Schedule 3 (i) of the constitution which contains the powers and of the NJC was about misconduct and did not envisage corruption and the accumulation of mind boggling sums of monies of all currencies in the word.

“That is why tragically, we are now experiencing Judges being tried in courts like common criminals,” he said.

Continuing, Sagay explained that: “the perception that I am unduly critical of Judges and the Judiciary is wrong.

“A former student of mine, now in the Supreme Court stopped taking my calls because I criticised a Supreme Court ruling.

“Let me declare this, I regard the judiciary with great respect and awe. I am deeply upset when it falls below the high standard set for it and behaves like the typical Nigerian,” he said.