Sanusi tells husbands: Respect women for marriage institutions to survive

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has re-affirmed that justice, fairness, respect and mutual understanding among couples is the only way out of the myriads of problem bedevilling the institution of marriage in the society.

Speaking at a one-day interactive and consultative session organised by the Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative in conjunction with the Centre for Gender Studies, Bayero University, Kano on Kano Social Reform Project, held at Musa Abdullahi Auditorium, in BUK, Sanusi decried the growing violence and mal treatment against women and children.

He noted that “for any society yearning for growth and development, it must find a way of treating women and children fairly and just,” pointing out that “Islam abhors any form of discrimination, maltreatment and injustice against humanity.”

“A situation where an adult married a girl and gruesomely maltreating her is untenable, even as it is un-Islamic and must be condemned by all men of goodwill. We are not saying that a person has no right to marry a minor or teenager up his daughter, but, what we are saying is that any husbands must treat his wife(s) with respect and dignity in accordance with the religious injunctions,” he said.

In her presentation, the Secretary General of WRAPA, Hajiya Saudatu Mahadi, said government must take drastic measures to address the growing violence against women, and, therefore, whole heartedly of the opinion that only strong legal backing in line with the provision of the religious injunctions that could stem the incidence.

Another scholar, Dr. Kabiru Abubakar, argued that VVF and other pregnancy related sickness has no linkage with the age of a person, and, therefore, debunked the insinuation that early marriage or teenage pregnancy is the cause of the sickness.

A communiqué read by Dr. Muhammad Babangid Muhammad, said the participants had equally noted of the grave dangers of violence against women as well as the problem associated with violence against women.

It also noted that no consensus reached yet on the fixing of marriageable age, and that there was the need for further consultations with a view to reaching a consensus.