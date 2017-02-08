Sanusi to govs: North’s education facing extinction

Share This





















By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has called on the 19 Northern state governors to rise to the challenge of saving the region from educational extinction, especially at the time the quest for rapid and sustainable development had eluded the region.

Speaking yesterday at the graduation of 2,000 in-service teachers held at the Government House, Kano, as part of activities marking the Basic Education Week, Sanusi said, education remains the only panacea to “the rot and decay permeating North’s educational system.”

The monarch declared that “unless something is done to save the situation, the North is heading to educational extinction.”

He said, it had become imperative for the northern governors to come to terms with the fact that education is the bedrock of any society aspiring to develop, stressing that no governor could ever lay claim to the fact that he had the interest of the North in his mind without actively promoting education.

Citing the monumental strides recorded in some other regions to buttress his point, the monarch maintained that the efforts put in place by people like Chief Obafemi Awolowo had transformed the Western Region to develop at a stunning pace, unrivalled in comparison.

According to him, the entire development of the Northern Region hinges on the capacity and ability of northern governors to act swiftly.

The monarch, who called for the establishment of a befitting remedial college to be sited at a strategic location, said the “establishment of the college would bridge the gap and the agony suffered by young school leavers who had failed to make it in their JAMB examination,”

pointing out that “without qualified professional teachers, students would not be able to acquire qualitative education.”

He called on the affluent to support the education sector for the North to move forward and attain the status of academic excellence, stressing that with wealthy individuals folding their arms on such an abiding obligation, the quest for development would end at the level rhetoric.

In his remarks, Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said his administration had placed high premium on boosting the education sector, given the huge resources expended on teachers in-service training, adding that the promotion of teachers within the jurisdiction of the Local Education Authorities, was being considered to enhance service delivery and productivity.

He said, Kano has a huge number of teachers in the margin of 52, 000 teachers on its payroll and also having 3,000 basic primary schools cutting across all the 44 local government areas, in addition to having a total enrolment of three million pupils.

According to him, acquiring the requisite teaching qualification will be a major catalyst in achieving the desired objective.

Like this: Like Loading...