Sanusi’s proposed polygamy bill: Restriction or restructuring?

Okikiola Qasim

Kano state came into existence on May 27, 1967, from part of the then Northern Region. It is the most populated state in Northern Nigeria with about 9,383,682, according to the 2006 Population Census. Kano is both a historic and commercial center. Not only that, the state borders Katsina State to the northwest, Jigawa State to the north-east, Bauchi State to the southeast and Kaduna State to the southwest.

All these neighboring states have a good relationship with the state and many of the indigenes of these states resides in major cities of Kano, this increases the population and accommodates many diverse cultures and interest.

According to High-Level International Round Table on Literacy, UNESCO, Paris, 6-7 September 2012. Kano state has 4,947,952 male population, 4,453,336 female with total population of 9,401,288. While male literacy covers 2,701,175 and female 1, 899,636 respectively, with the total 4,600,811 covering 48.9% of the State.

The interest of Kano State Government and indeed the international bodies have always been in the areas of security and control of out-of-school children, popularly called Almajirai.

The state has received many critics, particularly on the lower numbers of children in conventional schools. Though, many of these children are getting another form of education as regards to Quranic studies, (this is also criticized for being substandard compared to how Islam regulate education generally).

The rate of divorce in the state has become alarming, resulting to single parenting by most of the women who are no longer under the control of a man. And the circumstances of the divorces were seen beyond regulation.

This has also led many of these women into prostitution and drug addictions. If we may recall, the main aim for the Kano state scholars rejecting the proposed international film village, which they referred to as a plot to undermine Islam and bring immorality, was due to compounding problems that it may cause the state, if allowed.

The call for regulation is obviously accepted by many scholars in the state, international bodies, and the people of Kano State. But the dilemma is who would take the bull by the horns.

It was obvious that it may be difficult for any politician to propose such, even though it is an obvious time bomb. This was due to their tenure and change in power politically.

My heart gladdened and I was full of joy that issue is now being faced squarely. As such, I commend the recent proposal of the Emir of Kano, H.R.H Muhammadu Sanusi II, of raising a bill, regulating the polygamy law in the state. That is not without critics who believe the proposal is a form restriction rather than restructure.

The restructuring which covers a whole range of issues from consent to marriage, to maintenance, to divorce, to maintenance of children and inheritance. It will be the first time in northern Nigeria that a Muslim law on personal status will be codified under the tenets of Islamic law (Shari’a)

The entire Islamic scholars, the Muslims and the people of other religion, most especially the northerners would agree with the Emir that his decision to regulate this action is timely, therefore, it requires collective support for the success of the proposed regulation.

The economic consequences of men who are not capable of maintaining one wife, marrying four, divorcing some of the wives and replacing them with others should be henceforth be discouraged. They end up producing children they cannot feed, clothe, shelter, not to talk of educating them, leaving them on the streets and the mercy of others. Attaching religion struggles of a path to strive for knowledge, these innocent children end up as thugs and terrorists.

These children are seen begging for every part of their livelihood on the streets.

The children range from three years of age to about 16 and nobody cares about their daily hygiene, no parental guidance, and the fear of God to these children may be with conditions, seeing other children being well taken care of by their own parents, they sometimes query their own conditions.

The dangers these children are exposed to cannot be immediately quantified. I want to believe that the merciless Boko Haram might have their own share (of these children) from the lack of parental guidance and environmental degradation they were fortunate to pass through several years of their childhood.

I have been searching for how could we get out of this situation because it is no longer Kano state palaver, it has become the headache of Nigerian Muslims. I have asked for a political solution from the former Kano state Government, Ibrahim Shekarau, during his presidential debate at Yar’adua center in Abuja.

He gave details of the genesis of the whole saga and how the solution must come from everybody, and it is then that political will can be valued.

I have also challenged some scholars on how we could offer a solution to the marrying of many wives with less or no financial capacity, but without no control on numbers of children. I was given the general rule of Islam on the right of a child from his/her father and Islamic permissibility of marrying more than a wife with the comprehensive Islamic rules on Allah’s unhappiness with divorce but permitted it with some extra rule bordering on the plans of continuous right to life and education of the children.

The rules of more than one wife connote this principle in Islam; to deal justly with the wives. This is limited within human capability; it includes being just and fair in the provision of food, clothes, housing, interest and treatment.

However, the Quran denotes that it is very difficult: “…if ye fear that ye shall not be able to deal justly (with them), then only one, or that which your right hands possess” (an-Nisa, 4 v 3).

So if there is a fear or possibility that one cannot deal justly or one can oppress, then the principle of being content with one woman becomes valid.

With these conditions, we can draw the conclusion that polygamy is not an essential rule but a permission that can be used when extraordinary conditions are present.

In Islam monogamy is essential and polygamy is exceptional. It can be used only when it is necessary or compulsory. Islam did not make polygamy obligatory for anybody, nor did it encourage polygamy. However, it is regarded permissible when there are some general or special reasons.

And part of Islamic right of a child from his father is that the father should bring them up with good manners in all things, eating, drinking, dressing, education, sleeping, going out of the house, entering the house, riding in vehicles, and in all their affairs.

He should instill in them the attributes of a good man, such as love of sacrifice, putting others first, helping others, charity, and generosity. He should keep them away from evil characteristics such as cowardice, stinginess, lack of chivalry, lack of ambition etc.

This means that, the Kano state Government, the Kano state Emirate and the entire people of the state recognize that literacy, education, adequate parental care, will help equip individuals with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes needed for economic self-sufficiency, poverty reduction and sustainable development, and is, therefore, making efforts to address the illiteracy challenge.

Moreover, Religious elites in Kano state have significant contributions to make in the conception and execution of development programs in a fast urbanizing state such as Kano.

The state government should acknowledge the enormity of the task of universal access to good quality education at the basic level and know that its execution would have to be in partnership with all levels of civil societies and religious bodies.

If I may say, the state significantly symbolizes a serious point in the entire Islamic activities in Nigeria, therefore, the Issue of regulating Polygamy should be a holistic one in the sense that other similar problematic issues in the state that affect the religion one way or the other must be regulated.

No doubt, Kano state is recognized for its high level of religious understanding and practices, but the irony of the entire issue are the same size of illegality that is covering up the best aspect of the religious activities in the state.

Notwithstanding, the level of neglect of right of children and absorbency of many wives without control is common among the less informed members of the state, though they must be educated about the consequences of their actions and the level of damages that is causing the state.

The state has produced wonderful leaders, business moguls, and philanthropist in Nigeria. The current Emir is a proud son of the state, Alh Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, is also from the state, Alh Ishaka Rabiu, and many other notable Nigerians.

I, therefore, believe that with this caliber of people keyed in the proposed laws in the state, a lot improvement would be recorded soon.

I would sign out on the note that, the challenges facing Kano state in which bold step is been taken, should not be seen as their problem alone, but the problem of the entire Muslims. We must contribute in whatever possible way to make the proposed law work. That should be our objective, at least in our prayers.

I rest my case.