Saraki tasks GLOBE Nigeria on climate change Bill

By Taiye Odewale

Abuja

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, yesterday charged the Global Legislators Organisation (GLOBE) Nigeria to tackle the challenges of the climate change, gas flaring and other challenges of the sustainable development goals.

The Global Legislators Organisation (GLOBE) is an international organisation comprising national parliamentarians from over 80 countries committed to developing and overseeing the implementation of laws in pursuit of sustainable development.

Saraki, who gave the charge, urged the members of the organisation not to relent in their effort to address the challenges posed by the climate change, gas flaring and sustainable development in Nigeria through the provisions of purposeful legislations.

He said: “A lot of pronouncements have been made by the government and by the last National Assembly without legislative backing and we will just continue to see this as mere pronouncements. Am aware that as legislators that meet and discuss issues on climate, we are the first country in West Africa and am happy with the kind of report the network is receiving.

“I am very happy of what I heard today on the close work between the Senate and the House of Representatives to see that Climate Change is addressed through legislative processes.

Earlier, the President of the Globe Nigeria, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, appealed to the Senate President to support the Climate Change Bill which would be introduced concurrently soon at both chambers of the National Assembly.

He said: “You may recall our unique and desperate situation regarding the effect of Climate Change on our people. Very recently, Nigeria recorded more than 300 deaths as a result of meningitis outbreak; this epidemic cannot be unconnected to our worsening climate and heat waves.”