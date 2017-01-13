Saudi rates Nigeria third in Hajj management

Share This





















By Ayoni M. Agbabiaka

Abuja

Nigeria’s profile yesterday leapfrogged positively in the global Hajj affairs with the Third Best Award given to the management of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj for the successful conduct of Hajj 2016.

Nigeria came behind Turkey and Indonesia, who were rated first and second respectively in the global index of the most competent, hardworking and discipline nation during the annual pilgrimage.

A statement by NAHCON’s Chief Information Officer, Mousa Ubandawaki, quoted the Chairman of the Establishment of Saudi United Agent, Mr. Farouq Yahya Bukhari, as announcing the award during the annual review and preparatory meeting for 2017 hajj held in Jeddah.

According to Bukhari, “Nigerian pilgrims had ceased to be our problems like in the past. Now they conduct themselves peacefully and in orderly manners. They get to the airport promptly and fly out immediately. We are so much happy with this.

“The officials too are always on ground to attend to the pilgrims. Indeed your organisation for 2016 is fantastic from every point, be it transportation, accommodation especially in Medina where your pilgrims stayed in the exclusive Markaziyya area which is close to the Haramain mosque.”

Responding, the Chairman/ CEO of NAHCON, Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, expressed gratitude for the adulation and the kind words.

He said the gesture would spur the commission to double its effort in order to achieve its desired aims to uplift Nigeria’s Hajj affairs to an enviable height.

Muhammad, therefore, charged the stakeholders to gear up towards justifying and sustaining the new position, saying achieving top post might not be a great deal, but its sustainability could become herculean.

“This is a new challenge though, but I can assure that with the commitment and dedication of this team, we will not disappoint you. We shall continue to strive for excellence and improvement for our pilgrims who have without their consent reposed their trust and confidence in us. ”

Meanwhile, the NAHCON boss has made a passionate appeal to the authorities of Saudi Arabia to employ more Nigerians to participate as ad-hoc staff in the 2017 hajj.

Mohammad stated this during an interactive meeting with the Establishment of pilgrims of African Non – Arab countries in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

He said it was imperative the Establishment allow the commission to bring Nigerians to work in the kingdom for the purpose of Hajj exercise.

According to him, Nigeria has abundant human resources with high energy and intellect to help the kingdom achieve its desired objective of providing greater services to the pilgrims across the globe.

He assured that it would only bring tested and trusted citizens who would not breach the kingdom’s code.

