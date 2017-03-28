Scoop: Gunn Report announces 2016 awardees

Th e Gunn Report, the global index of creative excellence in advertising, has released its 2016 report summarising the overall performance of the advertising industry from January to December 2016. Th e ranking is based on the results of 45 global, regional and national creative award contests in 2016. According a statement by Th e Gunn Report, BBDO is the Most Awarded Network, featuring in the top three in the majority of the categories; the Burger King ‘McWhopper’ is the Most Awarded Campaign Overall and top of Most Awarded All Gunns Blazing in the World; Samsung is the Most Awarded Advertisers in the World and the US is top of the Most Awarded Countries in the World.

Emma Wilkie, MD of Th e Gunn Report said the purpose of the Gunn Report is to give an objective overview of the best creative ideas, and who is behind them, based on the results of the most important creative awards from around the world.

South Africa moved to 17th from 18th position last year, with 10 points in Film, 11 points in Print and 8 points in All Gunns Blazing. Th is is the only showing by an African country in the creative award.