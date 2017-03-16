Scottish independence: Nicola Sturgeon to seek second referendum

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed she will ask for permission to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence. Ms Sturgeon said she wanted a vote to be held between the autumn of 2018 and the spring of the following year. She said she would ask the Scottish Parliament next week for permission to request a Section 30 order from Westminster. The order would be needed to allow a fresh legally-binding referendum to be held. Prime Minister Theresa May has so far avoided saying whether or not she would grant permission for a vote to be held. Speaking at her official Bute House residence in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said the people of Scotland must be offered a choice between a “hard Brexit” and becoming an independent country.

The Scottish government has published proposals which it says would allow Scotland to remain a member of the European single market even if the rest of the UK leaves, which Prime Minister Th eresa May has said it will. But the fi rst minister said the UK government had not “moved even an inch in pursuit of compromise and agreement” since the Brexit vote, which saw Scotland vote by 62% to 38% to remain the EU while the UK as a whole voted to leave.

Th e EU Withdrawal Bill is expected to complete its fi nal stages in the UK Parliament later on Monday, which would allow Mrs May to then trigger Article 50 – which formally starts the Brexit process – as early as Tuesday