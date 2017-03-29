SDGs: African ministers adopt Durban Declaration

By Lubem Gena

Abuja

Arising from the 2017 World Water Day Celebrations and the Global Launch of the UN World Water Development Report 2017 entitled: “Wastewater: The Untapped Resource” which recently ended in Durban, the Republic of South Africa, water and sanitation ministers from across Africa have adopted the Durban political declaration for accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The adoption of the declaration, according to a statement by Pan African Media Alliance for Climate Change (PAMACC), coincided with the announcement of the “Call for Action” towards the implementation of the SDGs with particular emphasis on Goal-6 (Water and Sanitation).

The gathering was graced by members of the High Level Panel on Water (HLPW), leaders of the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW), Inter-sectoral Ministers, UNESCO special envoy for water in Africa, UN agencies, private sector and civil society leaders.

The statement read in part: “The Durban Political Declaration agreed by all Political leaders mirrors the key principles, pillars and vision of the African Union, AMCOW, and HLPW Action Plan in support of the implementation of the SDGs. The political declaration seeks to encourage the acceleration plans and programmes and commit to the rollout of the action plan initiative.

“The ministers also declared their commitment to supporting and sharing the best practice models initiatives championed by regional leaders who serve as members of the high level panel on water, notably Presidents of Senegal, South Africa and Mauritius.

“This, according to the declaration, is in line with the Africa Water Vision 2025 which envisages an Africa where there is an equitable and sustainable use and management of water resources for poverty alleviation, socio-economic development, regional cooperation, and the environment.”

To drive this, the ministers urged the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW, African Development Bank (AfDB) and African Union Commission (AUC) in collaboration with development partners, to convene meetings of Ministers responsible for Water, and Finance to develop and implement appropriate financing policies and models for water and sanitation.

Among other things, the declaration further requests the African Heads of States and Government through the AUC to prioritise Water and Sanitation as essential ingredients to Africa’s Economic Development and Growth.