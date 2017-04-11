Secretary General, Coalition of Civil Society Groups For Transparency and Good Governance, Comrade Ali Abacha, Others during a press briefing asking Senate President to swear in Senator Bassey Etim

From left: Secretary General, Coalition of Civil Society Groups For Transparency and Good Governance, Comrade Ali Abacha, Executive Director, Citizen Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights, Frank Tietie and Vice Chairman, Alliance for Human Rights Lawyers, Lawrence Ojo-Gabriel, during a press briefi ng asking Senate President to swear in Senator Bassey Etim as a Senator representing Akwa Ibom North, in Abuja yesterday

Photo: Tidzalla Zacchaeus