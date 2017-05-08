Security essential for tourism development, says association

By Ibrahim Ramalan

The National Hotel Association of Nigeria on Thursday identified security as a vital element in the development of the tourism sector.

The National Secretary of the association, Mr Jijiwon Akpowowo, said in Kaduna that security gives tourists the zeal to tour around.

According to the hotelier, security is critical to the development of a nation, because it creates stability and attracts not only tourists, but investors.

Akpowowo suggested that the provision of adequate security would go a long way in also improving other sectors of the economy.

“The tourism sector contributes about 10 per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and helps in generating employment.

“Since tourists love visiting sites that are well protected, I urge government at all levels to provide adequate security in all the tourist sites,” he said.

He, however, commended the present security measures put in place by the Federal Government.

“I strongly believe that this will go a long way in encouraging investors and further boosting the economy.

“However, I wish to state that the matter of security should not be left for the government alone, rather, it should be considered as our collective responsibility.

“We must all work towards achieving a secure and stable nation; we must encourage what will be beneficial to the country,” he said.

“Countries like Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Mali, China and Israel make a lot of money from tourism

“Harnessing these potentials will surely help in developing our economy and assist in reducing the recession,” he said.