SECURITY TIPS:

Sexual abuse of minors: Parents should guard against entrusting their children to strangers, including relatives, especially those of the opposite sex with the child.

Guide at swimming pools: Hotels with swimming pools should always have guides on duty to guide uses of the pool. they must make provision for life-jackets.

Installation of vehicle trackers: Vehicle owners should install trackers in their vehicles.

Parking of vehicles: Vehicle owners should guard against parking their vehicles secluded and isolated spots.

Careless handling of government official vehicles: Government officials assigned with official vehicles should guard against parking such vehicles carelessly. as official in who care the vehicle is stolen will be made to pay government for the stolen vehicle.

Employment of domestic staff: Thorough background check and proper profiling should be done before engaging the services of domestic staff, either as drivers, cook or house-help.

Suicide: Religious leaders should use their pulpit to educate to voice out and seek for help when going through some traumatic experiences in life instead of resorting to suicide.

Harden the target: Residents should not admit unverified strangers into their homes.

Contracts: Following the upsurge and continuous receipt of following increase in petitions on the cases of contract scams, fraud and land racketeering, members of the public are advised to always cross-check and verify with the appropriate organisations/establishments before taking up contracts or engaging in financial transactions.

Cybercrime: Members of the public should exercise restraint in dealing with persons they meet through social media (facebook, whatsapp, badoo, wechat, etc), these platforms have been used to commit criminal activities; with innocent persons falling victims.

parental supervision: Parents should make deliberate effort to check the activities of the children: attention should be given to their routines, the kind of friends they keep, the places they visit and their social media activities.

Social media usage by children: Parents should guide their children on the use of social media.

(Courtesy: FCT Police)

