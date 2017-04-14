Seek my advice on security in Kano, Sanusi tells AIG

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has called on the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 1, Mr. Kayode Aderanti, to feel free and contact his palace to seek security advice.

Speaking while receiving the Assistant Inspector-General of Police who paid him a courtesy visit at his Palace yesterday, Sanusi said the Kano Emirate Council had been consistent in supporting security agencies in the state to maintain law and order, adding that Kano as a sprawling commercial centre was in need of effective security.

According to him, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police who was newly posted to Kano is competent and experienced police officer whose stint as AIG in charge of Zone 11 with Headquarters in Lagos was remarkable.

He said the position of the Kano Emirate Council on security was explicit given the tremendous support security agencies had been enjoying, affirming that such a feat would be sustained for peace to prevail in Kano.

Speaking earlier, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Aderanti, said he was at the Palace to seek his blessings and canvass support of the stakeholders in the fight against crimes, adding that the issue of community policing was one of the major cardinal thrusts of the Inspector-General.

He said Kano, as a revered commercial nerve centre, needed the attention of security agencies to wax stronger, stressing that with people of diverse ethnic groups domiciling for decades in Kano, peace had to be maintained for everyone to live in harmony with one another.

Commenting on the giant strides made by his predecessor in making Falgore Forest secure, Aderanti said the police were ever ready to sustain the tempo, stressing that no criminal would ever heave a sigh of relief under his leadership.