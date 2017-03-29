Seized N2.4m drugs: CG Customs to axe liable offi cers

By Ajibola Abayomi Lagos

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Nigeria Colonel Hameed Ali (rtd) has threatened to axe any offi cer liable in the recently displayed cartons of smuggled and unapproved drugs worth N242, 688,000 loaded into trucks.

Th e drug sealed and marked “only for export”, were said to be imported from India and China. Ali made the disclosure at the Federal Operating Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, Lagos while briefi ng journalists on the latest activities of his offi cers. However, the CG said, heads would roll among the rank and fi le of offi cers that may likely be found wanting after conducting investigation into the matter.

He was sad that despite the eff orts of the federal government to sanitise the nation that some individuals still fi nd criminality attractive. “I cannot conclude on the full details of this seizure now. Our records after thorough investigation will reveal the date of the company involved, customs offi cers and agents that cleared the containers of the good. “Let me assure Nigerians that any indicted offi cers will be prosecuted and removed from the customs. We have a duty to protect Nigerians from the hands of those harbouring drugs not certifi ed by appropriate agencies in accordance with the laws of this country” he said.

Th e drugs identifi ed as Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets in the range of 225mg/200 mg were seized along Lagos Ibadan Road / Apapa Road. Th e CG explained that the drugs were concealed in 5,056 cartons and loaded into four trucks. Ali said the drugs were without approval of the authorised agencies and were not healthy for consumption.

He further said that investigations were ongoing to unravel the involvement of customs personnel who cleared the consignment. According to him, the customs would look at the Inspection Act which contains full particulars of offi cers authorized to clear the drugs at the port.