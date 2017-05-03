Sen. Idris and the new political shangri-la

Muhammed Kabir

In Nigeria’s politicking, whenever elections and electioneering periods approach, the most visible and predominant thing that saturate the political landscape is cross-carpeting and interparty defections which could be done simply to achieve better political gains. Nigerian politicians are in a correlative and consubstantial manners behaving like footballers whom during pre-season or off-season migrate from one club to another for either better playing time or good financial packages.

When a player has been a benchwarmer, who rarely gets to play in a game, or is the least paid in his club, he tries to either leave or wait for an embarrassing decision by his club management to release him on loan or unconditionally terminate his contract.

Interestingly, politicians seem to be playing the same pattern where at the nick of elections, those whom chances of clinching their party’s ticket is threatened or imperiled, seek the last option to decamp to other parties where they might have better chances of contesting and meeting their selfish political interest. There is another fragment that lacks political dogma and credo who cannot bear the financial consequencies of losing an election and being out of power; for this category, decamping has always been imminent to join the winning team in order to sustain the cashflow for their daily upkeep.

In the build-up and gestation period of the 2015 elections in Gombe State, there were major decamping from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the newly formed political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). Those who had largely benefited and lined their pockets from the PDP-led government for over a decade, were the ones who had left the party in anticipation and apprehension that the party is on the verge and unfortunate brim of collapse and could be conk-out by the Buhari’s Change Hurricane. In a disappointing and surprising causatum, the people of Gombe State decided to vote for Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo’s continuity than succumbing and capitulating to the APC’s primordial political radicalization.

Recently, in the same Gombe State, and in another mystrious and cryptic manner, some politicians have been changing nest from the PDP to the APC. And the most apocryphal was the defection of a former Minister of Transport in the President Goodluck Jonathan administartion, Senator Idris Abdullahi Umar. Umar was also a member of the House of Representatives and later a two-term Senator on the PDP platform. Since the dramatic decamping of Umar to APC, political pundits and analysts have been debating on the issue, especially for the fact that he was sighted with his former boss, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in London some days before his controversial defection to the APC.

In all the circumtances, and humdrums, the motives of the Umar’s heads for the hills to the new political shangri-la seems to revolve and circumduct within two glaring interests.

It’s either Sen. Idris is seeking political protection from President Buhari’s anticorruption war or he has decamped to realize his political dream of becoming the Governor of Gombe State. On the former reason, having been a minister of transport who had supervised agencies like Nigerian Railway Corporation, Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, and other lucrative agencies where there have been lingering corruption allegations hanging on thier heads, if the fight against the menace is serious and genuine, there’s no doubt that the former minister might have questions to answer.

But on the latter, the political calculations in the APC in Gombe State has so much conspiracy tendencies where the self acclaimed party leader in the state seems to be more interested in his political future and the party leadership to the detriment of his co-travellers’ interest in the party. Therefore, the most likely thing to happen to Sen.

Idris in the upcoming elections is, he might get the Goje’s support and blessing to grab the APC’s ticket for two reasons. First, Idris is from Yamaltu Deba which is one of the two local governments that formed the Goje’s Gombe Central Senatorial District and if he has someone from Deba, that would give him better chance of coming back to the Senate believing that it could be the only local government where APC may get larger votes. But the reality is that, even in Deba, Idris decamped to APC alone and to get votes for the party could be probably that of his and his family.

Secondly, Goje enjoys being the APC leader in the state and if eventually the party’s candidate emerges winner, he could technically lose his position and that might render him irrelevant both at the state and the national politics. According to the party’s guiding template, in a state where the APC has a sitting governor, the governor should be the party leader and in the absence of a governor, the serving senator should be the party leader. Consequently, Goje can sacrifice any other seat to mantain the status quo of being the state party leader as he delibrately did in the 2015 general elections.

In the event of picking Idris against the array of I must contest decampees, there would be further fragmentation of the party in the state and many of those aggrieved will find their way to revenge the Goje’s political machinations as was allegedly done by Senator Bayero Nafada in 2015, giving a smoother and good edge for any candidate from the ruling PDP in the state.

Kabir wrote from Gombe